Conch, Dolphins runners take cross-country crowns

Key West High School sent two cross-country District 16 champions to the Region 4-2A Meet, scheduled Friday in Fort Lauderdale.
Robert Pedrosa, a Conch sophomore, ran a 16-minute, 40.76-second time over the 5-kilometer cross-country course to win the boys district crown at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Miami on Oct. 26. Conch junior Owen Allen (16:44.67) took second in District 16’s 87-runner field.
Key West freshman Jack Shvero grabbed the No. 8 spot, running an 18:14.22 to power the Conchs to second place in team standings behind Ransom Everglades. The Raiders had the next five runners after Pedrosa and Allen.
In the girls District 16 race, Key West junior Nicole Matysik took the medalist honors with a winning time of 18:21.59. Conch senior Yassah Dudley (20:45.39) finished in the No. 8 spot to help the Key West girls take fourth in team rankings.
Results from the regional meet were pending at deadline.
Coral Shores High senior Zachery Roth (18:53.60) led the Hurricane boys squad at the district meet, finishing in the 16th spot. Cane teammate Zachary Rodriguez (18:54.87), a junior, was right behind in 17th place.
Coral Shores got a 20:23.14 time from Jack Yeager at the 30th finish to give the Canes fifth in the 10-team boys race.
The Lady Hurricanes finished ninth in the girls District 16-2A cross-country standings. Coral Shores junior Katherine Robinson had her team’s best time at 23:56.45.
Marathon High runners finished 1-2 in the boys District 16-A meet, separated by one second.
Aydan Child, a Dolphin junior, clocked a 17-minute, 7-second time to lead the 49-man field.
Marathon freshman Jonathan Pitchford was second at 17:08. Overall, the Dolphins finished second in team stands, just one point behind team winner Palmer Trinity. Marathon senior Matthew Pinkley ran a 17:55 to take fifth place overall.
The Marathon girls team finished fourth at the district meet, paced by senior Alexandra Pabon (5th, 22:49) and freshmen Sarah Paskiewicz (11th, 23:26) and Allison Paskiewicz (14th, 23:37).
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments