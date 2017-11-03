Kyla Catarineau (25) turns back an attack on the Coral Shores goal during her freshman season. She leads a large contingent of sophomores on the new Lady Cane roster.
Kyla Catarineau (25) turns back an attack on the Coral Shores goal during her freshman season. She leads a large contingent of sophomores on the new Lady Cane roster. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter
Kyla Catarineau (25) turns back an attack on the Coral Shores goal during her freshman season. She leads a large contingent of sophomores on the new Lady Cane roster. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter

Local Sports

Young Lady Cane soccer team expects to keep winning

By Kevin Wadlow

kwadlow@keynoter.com

November 03, 2017 3:07 PM

Some coaches might be a touch nervous heading into a new soccer season with sophomores filling about half the roster.

Pat Fazio, head coach of Coral Shores High’s Lady Hurricanes, can’t wait.

“I’m excited,” Fazio said while preparing for Tuesday’s home opener against Immaculata-LaSalle School. “This could be a strong team when it gels.”

Lexi Gautier returns as the only veteran senior from last season’s 16-5-1 season. However, several of the eight sophomores on the squad have already seen plenty of varsity game time.

Kyla Catarineau was a season-long starter as a field defender in her freshman year. Mia Ruiz and Isabella Bolivar were starting by midseason and played well in the district tournament. Emma Lovell, a solid player who missed all of last year with an injury, returns.

Rounding out the club will be one new senior, Alexis Rainwater, along with five juniors and two freshmen.

“Even the two freshmen are very strong players,” Fazio said. “It is a young team but this roster has the strongest 17 players available.”

“Most of these kids can play two or three positions,” the coach said. “We haven’t settled yet on where everyone will play. Now it’s a matter of finding the right combinations.”

The Lady Canes head into a 14-game regular season with nine of the matches on their home Tavernier field.

“This will be a very tough schedule. We want to build a foundation and help the kids grow stronger and develop,” Fazio said. “But I believe in these kids,” he added. “We plan to continue our winning ways.”

After Tuesday’s 4 p.m. match against Immaculata-LaSalle at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium, the Lady Canes will host Carrollton School at 4 p.m. Nov. 16 and Pinecrest Prep at 5 p.m. Nov. 17. The first away game is Nov. 28 at Key West High.

Boys soccer

Coral Shores’ boys soccer team is gearing for a two-day preseason tournament at Miami Country Day.

The Canes of longtime head coach Jorge Bosque will play Country Day at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and return to face Miami Jackson High at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Hurricanes open the regular season at home in a 7 p.m. Nov. 17 match against visiting Pinecrest Prep.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

View More Video