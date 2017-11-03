Young Lady Cane soccer team expects to keep winning

Some coaches might be a touch nervous heading into a new soccer season with sophomores filling about half the roster.
Pat Fazio, head coach of Coral Shores High’s Lady Hurricanes, can’t wait.
“I’m excited,” Fazio said while preparing for Tuesday’s home opener against Immaculata-LaSalle School. “This could be a strong team when it gels.”
Lexi Gautier returns as the only veteran senior from last season’s 16-5-1 season. However, several of the eight sophomores on the squad have already seen plenty of varsity game time.
Kyla Catarineau was a season-long starter as a field defender in her freshman year. Mia Ruiz and Isabella Bolivar were starting by midseason and played well in the district tournament. Emma Lovell, a solid player who missed all of last year with an injury, returns.
Rounding out the club will be one new senior, Alexis Rainwater, along with five juniors and two freshmen.
“Even the two freshmen are very strong players,” Fazio said. “It is a young team but this roster has the strongest 17 players available.”
“Most of these kids can play two or three positions,” the coach said. “We haven’t settled yet on where everyone will play. Now it’s a matter of finding the right combinations.”
The Lady Canes head into a 14-game regular season with nine of the matches on their home Tavernier field.
“This will be a very tough schedule. We want to build a foundation and help the kids grow stronger and develop,” Fazio said. “But I believe in these kids,” he added. “We plan to continue our winning ways.”
After Tuesday’s 4 p.m. match against Immaculata-LaSalle at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium, the Lady Canes will host Carrollton School at 4 p.m. Nov. 16 and Pinecrest Prep at 5 p.m. Nov. 17. The first away game is Nov. 28 at Key West High.
Boys soccer
Coral Shores’ boys soccer team is gearing for a two-day preseason tournament at Miami Country Day.
The Canes of longtime head coach Jorge Bosque will play Country Day at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and return to face Miami Jackson High at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Hurricanes open the regular season at home in a 7 p.m. Nov. 17 match against visiting Pinecrest Prep.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments