Canes’ boys soccer team reloads for new campaign

The boys soccer Hurricanes of Coral Shores High test the waters today in the opening round of a preseason tournament at Miami Country Day.
“We expect to have a good year and be successful,” veteran Cane head coach Jorge Bosque assessed Tuesday. “This is one of the better groups we’ve had in a while.”
After today’s scheduled 6 p.m. game against Country Day’s host Spartans, Coral Shores returns to the tournament site for a 6 p.m. Thursday match against Miami Jackson High. Country Day is at 601 NE 107th St. in Miami.
Coral Shores’ regular season opens at home at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 against visiting Pinecrest Prep. The Hurricanes play 10 of the winter season’s 15 matches at home, and have home-and-away games with Florida Keys rivals Key West High and Marathon High.
The Canes are coming off a 7-8-1 campaign and need to replace of the experience of 10 seniors who graduated last spring.
Varsity returners include Ryan DelaTorre, Billy Butler, Maxwell Potter, Alex Jordan, Hunter Corliss and R.J. Lindback.
The Hurricane defense should get a boost from Thomas Nelson, a senior transfer from American Heritage, Bosque said. Josh Prince takes over in goal.
Coral Shores aims to play a new formation with four defenders, five midfielders and one attacking striker. Determining who takes the primary scoring spot “remains a work in progress,” Bosque said.
Basketball
The Lady Canes of hoop coaches Alphonso Bryant and Pat Meyers take the court against Miami Christian at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 in a preseason tournament at Palmer Trinity. Coral Shores then returns to Palmer for a 4 p.m. Nov. 16 against Sports Leadership Academy.
The Lady Canes open the regular season at home in a 4 p.m. Nov. 20 game against St. Brendan. After a Nov. 28 trip to Sports Leadership, the Canes will host Key West High at 4 p.m. Nov. 30 in Tavernier.
Coral Shores’ boys basketball team plays its first three games in games in three days, starting with a home opener against Immaculata-LaSalle at 7 p.m. Nov. 27.
The Canes, under new head coach Jarrod Mandozzi, then travel to the SLAM Tournament Nov. 27 and 28 at Palmer Trinity in Miami.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
