Keys cross-country teams head for state meet

After finishing among the top six teams from their respective regions, boys cross-country teams from Key West and Marathon high schools will head to Tallahassee this weekend for the state meet.
The Class 1A Region 4 Marathon boys finished as a team third among 13 other 1A schools Friday at the regional meet in Fort Lauderdale, accomplishing a goal the team set weeks ago.
Aydan Child finished second out of 95 runners in the 3.26-mile race with a time of 17 minutes, 51 seconds. He was followed by Jonathan Pitchford with a time of 18 minutes, 2 seconds. Also in the top 15 was senior Matthew Pinkley with a time of 18 minutes, 53 seconds, contributing to the team’s average time of just over 19 minutes.
The top six teams in each region advance to the state championship Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park, while the top 15 runners compete individually. This is the third year in a row the Marathon boys are going to Tallahassee.
“We’re hoping to finish in the top 10,” said coach James Murphy.
Runners Alex Pabon, Sarah Paskiewicz and Allison Paskiewicz did not finish in time to compete individually at the state meet although they “did their best,” Murphy said.
The 2A Key West High School boys team finished fourth out of 18 teams at the Region 4 meet Friday with an average time of 18 minutes, 10 seconds. Sophomore Robert Pedroza, with a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds, finished in second place, trailed by junior Owen Allen in fourth place with a time of 17 minutes, 3 seconds.
The Key West girls as a team did not finish in the top 15 teams Friday in Fort Lauderdale, but junior Nicole Matysik, who finished with a time of 19 minutes, 24 seconds, came in second place among 119 girls. She’ll compete individually in Tallahassee this weekend.
The Class 2A Coral Shores High School cross-country boys finished 15th as a team Friday and did not have any runners in the top 15, meaning their season is over. The girls did not compete at the Region 4 meet.
