Conch Dario Sagastume runs along the sideline picking up blocks from teammates Alonzo Ridgeway and Kolby Kelleher for a Key West touchdown against the IMG Academy white team.
Local Sports

Conchs make forward progress for the playoffs

By Flkeysnews.com

November 08, 2017 9:28 AM

The football Conchs of Key West High School moved on in the postseason Friday after scoring a 35-21 home win against IMG Academy of Bradenton.

The Conchs (7-1) now play this Friday at Monsignor Pace of Miami in the Region 4-4A playoffs.

