Conchs make forward progress for the playoffs

The football Conchs of Key West High School moved on in the postseason Friday after scoring a 35-21 home win against IMG Academy of Bradenton.
The Conchs (7-1) now play this Friday at Monsignor Pace of Miami in the Region 4-4A playoffs.
November 08, 2017 9:28 AM
