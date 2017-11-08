5K supports Montessori school

The Children’s School Montessori of Key West has its annual 5K run/walk/stroll on Nov. 12 beginning at 8 a.m. at Salute! On the Beach, 1000 Atlantic Blvd., at Higgs Beach.
The run goes along the Atlantic Ocean. A half-mile and one-mile kids Fun Run will follow at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit the school’s scholarship fund, which helps families with tuition at the school serving children ages 18 months through third grade.
Awards will be given to the top overall and masters male and female 5K runners, as well as top two male and female in each 10-year age group. There will also be awards to the top finishers in the walker and stroller divisions. Child care is available during the race for parents who are participating.
Registration is $30 for adults, $20 for those 18 and under and $15 for the Fun Run. Registration for the 5K increases by $5 the day before and on race day. Preregistration is available at themeruns.com or on Nov. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Salute! parking lot. Race-day registration will begin at 6:30 a..m.
