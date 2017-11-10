Busy Conch winter sports start up

The fields, the courts and the mats get busy for Key West High School athletic teams as winter prep sports are now kicking up.
Under coach Tom Bellingham, the Conch girls soccer team was scheduled to kick things off with a road trip Friday at South Fork in Stuart and then stay in Stuart today for a game against Martin County High.
Then comes a nine-day hiatus, with a return to the field Nov. 20 at Florida Christian in Miami-Dade, Nov. 21 at Lemon Bay in Englewood and at Monroe County rival Coral Shores High in Tavernier at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The Hurricanes of Coral Shores then return the favor, heading to Key West to play the Conchs at 5 p.m. on Nov. 29.
The Key West boys soccer team under coach Marc Pierre gets going Nov. 17 with a trip to Coral Springs Charter in Broward County. The Conchs play Coral Shores twice this year, at home on Dec. 11 and on the road Jan. 12. They also play Marathon High twice, at home Dec. 21 and in the Middle Keys on Jan. 10.
The Lady Conchs basketball team under coach Shonta McLeod hits the court for a preseason tournament Wednesday and Nov. 17 and 18 hosted by Marathon High. Westminster Christian also is participating.
The regular season opens Nov. 30 with a trip to Coral Shores. The Conchs host the Hurricanes on Dec. 19. They also play Marathon Dec. 21 on the Key West court and Jan. 18 in the Middle Keys. Island Christian School of Islamorada hosts the Conchs on Jan. 19.
The Key West boys basketball squad of coach James Osborne travels to Archbishop McCarthy in Southwest Ranches for a preason tournament Nov. 20 and 21. The regular season opens at Monsignor Edward Pace High School of Miami on Nov. 28.
The Conchs play at home against the Dolphins of Marathon on Dec. 21. Key West has a home-and-home series with Coral Shores, at home in Key West Jan. 21 and at Coral Shores in Tavernier Feb. 3.
Wrestling starts with a meet called the Throw Down at Hialeah Gardens High School Dec. 1 and 2. The coach is longtime sideliner Chaz Jimenez.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
Comments