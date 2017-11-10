Winter sports starting for Marathon High teams

The last of fall sports wound down this weekend with Marathon High School cross-country runners traveling to Tallahassee for the state meet as winter sports have started for other student athletes.
Weightlifting
The Marathon weightlifting girls kicked off the season Monday with a meet at home and hosted Gulliver Prep School, then traveled to Gulliver Prep Thursday. The team of 23 has four returning girls, but “a ton of new athletes, which is exciting,” said coach Jessie Schubert.
Junior Oriana Mendez started out the season Monday with a personal record in the clean and jerk, surpassing her state championship lift last year of 150 pounds.
Returning seniors include Takara McKnight, Natalie Mendoza and Audrey Matthis.
“The majority of the new girls are just now learning but they are very eager to improve. Their confidence is in the movements and themselves is getting better every day,” Schubert said.
The next meet is at home Monday against Gulliver Prep School at 4 p.m.
Basketball
The District 8-4A basketball Lady Fins will host their annual preseason classic Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Marathon High School with District 16-5A teams Westminster Christian Academy and Key West coming to play in the tournament. Teresa Konrath is coaching the team this year.
The Marathon girls play the Conchs of Key West Wednesday at 6 p.m. Then Key West plays the Warriors of Westminster Christian Academy Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday’s game is Marathon against Westminster Christian at 7 p.m.
The Dolphin basketball boys will have been practicing for three weeks by the time they play the first season game Nov. 27 against district opponent Panthers of Everglades Prep. The boys started practice Monday.
Soccer
The first game for the District 16-1A soccer boys is Monday at home against district opponent Colonial Christian School. Soccer games will be at the Marathon Community Park because the field at the high school was destroyed during September’s Hurricane Irma.
The soccer Lady Fins start the season Tuesday with an away game at Archbishop Carroll High School and won’t play at home until Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.
Cheerleading
Competitive cheerleading has been added to the list of winter sports after a number of girls told coach Tracy McDonald they wanted to compete. They’ve been showing up to the school at 5:30 every morning for practice.
“I have 13 girls and one boy on the team. They’re dedicated — they want to do it,” McDonald said, adding the team will travel for meets with the first set for Dec. 21 at Key West High School. “We’ll likely have one before then but it’s tentative.”
