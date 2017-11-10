Lady Canes go scoreless in soccer opener

Coral Shores High’s young girls’ soccer team got plenty of varsity experience on the defensive end in Tuesday’s regular-season opener.
Visiting Immaculata-LaSalle kept the ball on the Lady Canes’ side of the field for most of the game and won the 3-0 contest at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium.
“LaSalle is a well-oiled soccer team with some good talent,” Hurricane head coach Pat Fazio said later.
“We had a handful of great passing combinations but ended up giving the ball away” after multiple passes, the coach said. “That's tough to win a game when we keep giving the ball away.”
Hurricane goaltenders Madeline Chilton and Makaela Sowder did their best against steady pressure from an efficient Royal Lions attack.
Sophomore team captain Kyla Catarineau was active for Coral Shores, with midfielder Emma Lovell making her presence felt after missing all last season with an injury. Alexis Rainwater, a senior making her Cane soccer debut, repeatedly challenged LaSalle attackers.
Coral Shores “had four great scoring opportunities but missed on our shots,” Fazio said.
“Being young, we have a good opportunity to grow together,” said the second-year varsity coach. “We have a week and a half to correct our mistakes and continue developing our team play before we start our conference games.”
The Lady Canes (0-1) play back-to-back home games this week, at 4 p.m. Thursday against Carrollton School and 5 p.m. Friday against Pinecrest Prep. Coral Shores makes its first road trip on Nov. 28, heading south to Key West High for a 5 p.m. start against the Lady Conchs.
Coral Shores’ boys soccer team traveled to Miami Country Day for two preseason tournament games earlier this week. Results were pending at deadline. Coach Jorge Bosque’s boys squad opens the regular season around 7 p.m. Friday against Pinecrest Prep, following the girls game.
Coral Shores’ girls basketball team, coached by Pat Meyers and Alphonso Bryant, travels to face Miami Christian at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a preseason tournament at Palmer Trinity. Coral Shores then returns to Palmer for a 4 p.m. Thursday against Sports Leadership Academy.
The Lady Canes open the regular season at home in a 4 p.m. Nov. 20 game against St. Brendan.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
