Shutout win starts season for Marathon soccer boys

Class 1A-District 16 Marathon soccer boys started the season Monday night with a 8-0 shutout victory over the district opponent Patriots of Colonial Christian School.
The first 40-minute half was full of unassisted goals by the Dolphin boys.
Five minutes in, freshman Jimmy Gimeranes got the game off to its winning start on a free kick with his first of two game goals.
Rodrigo Avena was unassisted 16 minutes later in front of the goal, followed by Alan Martinez with an unassisted goal down the middle.
Gimeranes closed out the half with a goal assisted by Rodrigo Avena, who went on to have two more assists in the second half.
“All the elements we have been practicing as a team were on full display,” said coach Jeff Cox. “We were able to pressure Colonial Christian from the first whistle and offense never let up until the game was over.”
Freshman Miguel Avena, younger brother of Rodrigo, started and finished the second half with goals, one of which was assisted by Mathias Trujillo one minute in.
Martinez had his second game goal with an assist from Rodrigo Avena a few minutes later. Rodrigo, whose teammates call him “Rigo,” who would have his third game assist to Trujillo to make the game 7-0 three minutes later.
It wasn’t long before Miguel Avena ended the game with an unassisted goal 14 minutes into the half. Florida High School Athletic Association rules say the game is called if there are eight or more goals by one team in the second half.
“It was a great first game of the season,” Cox said, adding he expects the boys will have a great year.
The team, which has three seniors, ended last year’s season with a record of 5-10-1.
Today, the boys travel to Miami for a 4 p.m. game against the Bulldogs of Archbishop Carroll, a district opponent.
