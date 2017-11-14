Cane soccer teams host Pinecrest Prep in Friday twinbill

With two preseason games under their belts, Coral Shores High’s boys soccer Hurricanes step into the regular season Friday at home.
The kicking Canes host Pinecrest Prep Academy in a scheduled 7 p.m. start at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium, after the Lady Hurricanes wrap up their 5 p.m. game against visiting Pinecrest.
The Class 2A Hurricanes lost a close 7-5 decision to Miami’s 3A Jackson High on Thursday, after falling in a 4-0 decision to host Miami Country Day, in the exhibition contests.
“Since these were preseason games, we’re more focused on how we’re coming along, rather than looking for wins,” Cane head coach Jorge Bosque said Monday.
“It was a chance to play against better competition so we can improve,” he said, “and show us what changes need to be made and what formations work.”
Alex Jordan scored three Cane goals, a hat trick, against Jackson. Billy Butler and Brayan Rojas each scored once.
Veteran sweeper Ryan DelaTorre anchored the Coral Shores defense. Tom Nelson, a capable transfer from American Heritage, and Hunter Corliss also looked strong on the defensive end, said Bosque.
After Friday’s Pinecrest game, Coral Shores will play the second match of the boys’ regular season on Dec. 5, against visiting Keys Gate Charter.
The Lady Hurricanes (0-1) take on Carrollton School at 4 p.m. Thursday at Coral Shores, before playing Pinecrest on Friday. The Cane girls travel to Key West High on Nov. 28.
Basketball
Coral Shores’ girls basketball team, coached by Pat Meyers and Alphonso Bryant, heads to a preseason tournament at Palmer Trinity today.
The Lady Cane hoop squad takes the court against Miami Christian at 4 p.m., then returns to Palmer for a Thursday contest against Sports Leadership Academy.
The Lady Canes open the 17-game regular season at home Monday, taking on St. Brendan in a 4 p.m. game in the Coral Shores gym.
Coral Shores’ boys basketball squad gets started after Thanksgiving with a 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 home game against Immaculata-LaSalle. The junior varsity plays at 5 p.m.
The varsity Canes immediately follow that with two road games at a Palmer Trinity tournament on Nov. 28 and 29.
Comments