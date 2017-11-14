Marathon weightlifting girls host Gulliver Prep

For the Class 1A-District 16 Marathon High girls weightlifting team, competition is a bit different than it is in other sports.
There is no smack talk or tearing down of the other team during the two-event meets. Rather, the girls support each other, often yelling “Come on! You can do this!” while each girl strives for a personal best in the bench press or clean-and-jerk.
That’s what happened Monday night at Marathon High School with the girls hosting district opponent Gulliver Prep School.
It was the third time the two teams have gone up against each other, and they will meet at least a few more times before the season ends. It’s not really about winning or losing, but more so about personal records.
“Most of the girls did their personal best tonight,” Marathon coach Jessie Schubert told the Keynoter Monday. “They’re gaining confidence.”
Marathon junior Oriana Mendez said her goal is to lift 175 to 180 pounds in the clean-and-jerk by the end of the season. She’s hopeful to compete at the state meet in Tallahassee like last year, where her personal best in the event was 160 pounds.
“I did 160 on Thursday. That’s my record,” she said, adding her goal is to outdo that by at least another 15 to 20 pounds.
Monday, her best weight in the clean-and-jerk was 155 pounds.
Audrey Matthis wasn’t far behind with a clean-and-jerk of 120 pounds.
Mendez bench pressed 130 pounds, while Matthis’ best was 115 pounds Monday.
From Gulliver, Sam Keepax beat Mendez with a bench press of 135 pounds, but came up short in the clean-and-jerk with a weight of 100 pounds.
Keepax, a senior, said she likes going up against the Marathon girls because there is companionship among the teams.
“There’s not much of a rivalry. Everyone is trying to do their best and everyone cheers on everyone,” she said.
The Marathon girls travel to Gulliver Prep in Miami Thursday for a three-team meet with Pinecrest High at 4 p.m.
