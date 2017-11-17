Lady Fins start preseason classic with win over Key West

The District 8-4A basketball Lady Fins had a winning start to the season Wednesday during the first game of its annual, three-day preseason classic.
The Marathon girls went up against the county rival District 16-5A Conchs of Key West, ending the game 12 points ahead, 37-25.
“It was a great opening,” said Marathon coach Teresa Konrath. “We’re hoping we can build on this when we continue to move forward building the strength of our team.”
The Conchs trailed behind the Lady Fins for the first half with the Marathon girls ahead 7-5 at the end of the first quarter and holding the Key West girls to two points in the second quarter. The half-time score was 18-7.
“In the third quarter we scored 12 points while Key West scored nine,” Konrath said.
Returning sophomore Leta Ricart had a whopping 19 points and four steals, while sophomore Aliyah Headen had nine points and eight rebounds.
“The majority of Leta’s points came from penetrating the paint and fast breaks,” Konrath said. “Headen is my smallest girl on the team but had the most rebounds. She is a natural athlete.”
Senior Brittany Smollett had five points and six rebounds, while Micah Farrell had two points. Ranisha Charles also had two points and four rebounds. Freshman Cecily Ozbun fouled out of the game.
Still, Ozbun had four steals that were critical to the momentum of the game, Konrath said.
“They definitely were ready to play. Our conditioning level is not where it needs to be, but as the conditioning level continues to build, this team has the ability to be a running team,” she said.
The tournament continued Friday night at Marathon High School with District 16-5A Westminster Christian Academy going up against Key West. Results were too late for press time.
Tonight, the Marathon girls play Westminster Christian Academy at 7 p.m.
