Lady Canes tap youth to revive basketball program

A roster with several promising underclassmen could spark a new era for Coral Shores High’s girls basketball program.
The Lady Canes open the regular season Monday at home, hosting St. Brendan in a 4 p.m. tipoff at the Coral Shores gym in Tavernier.
The Canes have struggled in recent seasons, but played well in a tough preseason tournament this week with most of the Coral Shores scores coming from sophomores and freshmen.
“The team is young and I wanted them to see tough competition at the start of the season,” Coach Patrick Meyers said. “We used these two games as exactly what they are — scrimmage games. We got to see what worked and what didn’t.”
Coral Shores faced two district champions in the Palmer Trinity preseason tournament, including a 60-34 loss to Sports Leadership Academy (SLAM).
SLAM won their district last year and advanced to the state Class 4A Final Four.
Cane sophomore Lexy Brito scored 14 points for the Canes against SLAM, and pulled down five rebounds with three steals and three assists.
Lucia Rodriguez, a freshman, scored 13 points and delivered four assists. Fellow freshman Karina Betancourt grabbed three boards to go with her three points.
Senior veteran Bella Oliver pulled in five boards and scored a bucket. Freshman Riley Dobson nabbed six rebounds.
Brito, Rodriguez and sophomore Natalie McCormick each scored six points in a 51-30 loss to Miami Christian, a Class 2A district winner last winter.
Brito made five steals and three assists, while Rodriguez delivered four assists.
“Although we didn’t pick up a win, we gained a lot of valuable experience against two of the best teams in South Florida,” Meyers said.
St. Brendan’s Lady Sabres offer another test, coming in as squad that went 8-2 in their Class 5A district play last season.
Coral Shores visits SLAM on Nov. 28, after the Thanksgiving break.
The Hurricane boys basketball season starts Nov. 27 with a home game against Immaculata-LaSalle. The varsity plays at 6:30 p.m., following a 5 p.m. JV game.
Soccer
Coral Shores’ girls soccer team got another lesson Thursday, dropping an 8-0 decision to an unbeaten squad from Carrollton School.
“Carrollton is a very strong team that is now 4-0,” Cane head coach Pat Fazio said. “They’ve scored 37 goals and not allowed one.”
The young Lady Canes were 0-2 headed into Friday’s game against Pinecrest Prep (results pending).
The Carrollton match “started off pretty well with our team showing better trust toward each other ...with our field play and ball movement,” Fazio said.
“Unfortunately, that didn’t last long as we needed it to,” he said. “We started making a few mistakes that Carrollton took advantage of immediately...They are doing what we strive to do.”
The Lady Canes return from holiday break with a trip to Key West High for a 5 p.m. Nov. 28 game.
