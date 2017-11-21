Cane soccer teams sweep Pinecrest Prep

Coral Shores High’s varsity soccer teams made a clean sweep of a home doubleheader Friday.
Both the Hurricane boys and girls squads notched their first victories of the winter season in matches against visiting Pinecrest Prep.
Coach Jorge Bosque’s boys team opened the regular season with a 7-2 decision over Pinecrest’s Crocs.
Senior Bryan Placencia scored the last five goals for the Canes, including all four Coral Shores goals in the second half. “All of Bryan’s goals were nice individual shots from about 18 to 25 yards out,” Bosque said.
Dylan Butler and Zack Webb scored the first two goals of the Coral Shores campaign.
“Our defense did a good job, considering we were missing three guys,” the coach said.
Sophomore goalie Josh Prince got his hands on a tough-to-defend penalty kick, but the shot had enough power to ricochet off his hand into the net. Pinecrest’s second goal came late in the match.
The Hurricanes won a narrow 2-1 decision over Pinecrest Prep last season, Bosque said. “We seem to be on a good track with this team,” Bosque said. “We’re moving the ball well and getting settled in.”
Coral Shores’ boys play their next match against Keys Gate Charter at home in a 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 contest.
Girls win
Lady Hurricane team captains Lexi Gautier, a senior, and Kyla Catarineau, a sophomore, combined to score in the first minute of the Coral Shores girls’ 8-0 win over Pinecrest.
Things kept going the Cane way with sophomore captain Emma Lovell and Gautier each scoring two goals in the shutout.
“Overall, our passing improved and we worked so much better as a team,” head coach Pat Fazio said. “I'm happy with our performance.”
Senior Alexis Rainwater delivered “a fantastic through-ball pass from the left half” to sophomore Isabella Bolivar, who scored the Canes’ third goal on a far-panel shot. Bolivar also picked up two assists.
Rainwater also scored off pass from junior defender Mackenzie Freeman. Catarineau hit “a beautiful left-foot shot” for a goal after taking Emma Kost’s pass.
Fazio commended freshman defender Allie Adler’s “defensive run up the right wing to make the cross” on Lovell’s first goal.
The Lady Canes (1-2) travel south for a 5 p.m. Tuesday clash with local rival Key West High.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
