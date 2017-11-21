Warriors win Marathon High hoops preseason classic

After starting their annual three-day preseason basketball tournament with a win against Key West High, the Marathon High Lady Fins ended it Saturday with a 59-17 loss to District 16-5A Westminster Christian Academy.
The three-team, three-game tournament ended with the Warriors of Westminster taking home the title of champion after trampling the 5A Conchs of Key West Friday night, 61-4. The Lady Fins beat the county rival Conchs last Wednesday, 37-25.
Saturday night, the Warriors beat the Lady Fins 59-17.
“We lost by a good margin but I wasn’t unhappy,” said Marathon High coach Teresa Konrath. “The score didn’t dictate what we had on the court.”
Aliyah Headen led the scoring for Marathon with five points and two rebounds. Leta Ricart had three points and four rebounds, one block, one steal and an assist. Senior Brittney Smollett had four points and four rebounds, while Cecily Ozbun had three points and two rebounds.
“We were able to break a press but we just couldn’t convert the two points. To me, that’s being prepared for pressure down the road, which is going to make a big difference,” Konrath said.
Smollett and Ozbun have been leading the floor with great attitudes and hustle, Konrath said, while Ranisha Charles is becoming a force under the basket.
“The kids are showing some great things out there. They love to run the ball but need to finish off the play. It will come with time,” Konrath said. “In a game like this, everyone sees playing time.”
The girls will be focusing on shooting at practice now, Konrath said, leading up to the next game at home on Nov. 27 against the District 7-9A Hornets of Haines City.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments