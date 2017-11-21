Young Hurricane hoop squad nearly pulls out win in season opener

Four freshmen and a sophomore took the floor for the opening tipoff of the Coral Shores High girls basketball season Monday, and made it close in a 55-45 loss to a veteran St. Brendan squad.
The Canes recovered from a big deficit after a slow first quarter, drawing to within eight points midway in the fourth quarter. St. Brendan’s accurate 3-point shooters helped keep the Lady Sabres ahead.
“Our girls played good basketball. We’ll take that,” head coach Pat Meyers said. “We’re trying to work at moving through the roster so we can find the right formations.”
Sophomore Lexy Brito, freshman point guard Lucia Rodriguez and freshman swing player Elise Jordan each scored eight points.
Riley Dobson, a force on the boards, scored seven points. Karina Betancourt and Natalie McCormick each added five points. Senior veteran Bella Oliver battled for rebounds and scored three points.
“We had too many missed layups, free throws and turnovers but it’s nothing that can’t be fixed,” Meyers said. “We’ll get better.”
After scoring just four points in the first quarter, Coral Shores nearly dug itself out of the hole with 14 points in the second and 27 in the second half.
The Lady Canes, helped by coaches Alphonso Bryant and Kevin Williams, return from Thanksgiving break with a Tuesday trip to Sports Leadership Academy, followed by a 4 p.m. Nov. 30 game against Key West High.
The Hurricane boys open the regular season at home Monday, taking on Immaculata-LaSalle. The JV starts at 5 p.m. with varsity action following around 6:30 p.m. Coral Shores’ boys then head for two games in the Palmer Trinity Tournament on Tuesday Nov. 28 and next Wednesday.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments