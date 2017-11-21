Coral Shores freshman Lucia Rodriguez (3) turns the corner on a drive in the Hurricane season opener with support from Bella Oliver (right) and Lorena Perez (24). Visiting St. Brendan held off a late Cane rally to win, 55-45, Monday.
Coral Shores freshman Lucia Rodriguez (3) turns the corner on a drive in the Hurricane season opener with support from Bella Oliver (right) and Lorena Perez (24). Visiting St. Brendan held off a late Cane rally to win, 55-45, Monday. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter
Coral Shores freshman Lucia Rodriguez (3) turns the corner on a drive in the Hurricane season opener with support from Bella Oliver (right) and Lorena Perez (24). Visiting St. Brendan held off a late Cane rally to win, 55-45, Monday. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter

Local Sports

Young Hurricane hoop squad nearly pulls out win in season opener

By Kevin Wadlow

kwadlow@keynoter.com

November 21, 2017 11:51 AM

UPDATED November 21, 2017 01:19 PM

Four freshmen and a sophomore took the floor for the opening tipoff of the Coral Shores High girls basketball season Monday, and made it close in a 55-45 loss to a veteran St. Brendan squad.

The Canes recovered from a big deficit after a slow first quarter, drawing to within eight points midway in the fourth quarter. St. Brendan’s accurate 3-point shooters helped keep the Lady Sabres ahead.

“Our girls played good basketball. We’ll take that,” head coach Pat Meyers said. “We’re trying to work at moving through the roster so we can find the right formations.”

Sophomore Lexy Brito, freshman point guard Lucia Rodriguez and freshman swing player Elise Jordan each scored eight points.

Riley Dobson, a force on the boards, scored seven points. Karina Betancourt and Natalie McCormick each added five points. Senior veteran Bella Oliver battled for rebounds and scored three points.

“We had too many missed layups, free throws and turnovers but it’s nothing that can’t be fixed,” Meyers said. “We’ll get better.”

After scoring just four points in the first quarter, Coral Shores nearly dug itself out of the hole with 14 points in the second and 27 in the second half.

The Lady Canes, helped by coaches Alphonso Bryant and Kevin Williams, return from Thanksgiving break with a Tuesday trip to Sports Leadership Academy, followed by a 4 p.m. Nov. 30 game against Key West High.

The Hurricane boys open the regular season at home Monday, taking on Immaculata-LaSalle. The JV starts at 5 p.m. with varsity action following around 6:30 p.m. Coral Shores’ boys then head for two games in the Palmer Trinity Tournament on Tuesday Nov. 28 and next Wednesday.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

    An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday.

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed 1:12

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed
Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West

View More Video