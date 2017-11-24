Marathon High sports resume Monday

After a full week off from school and sports for the Thanksgiving holiday, Marathon High students return this week with the basketball Lady Dolphins at home Monday.
The District 8-4A basketball girls kick off season play Monday against the district District 7-9A Hornets of Haines City (0-1) at 6 p.m. At their annual preseason classic Nov. 15 to 18, the Lady Fins split two, winning 37-25 against county rival District 16-5A Key West and losing 59-17 to 5A Westminster Christian Academy.
The District 16-1A soccer boys (1-0) are on the road Tuesday to Florida City for a 4 p.m. game against the independent Lions of Miami Community Charter and return home Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game against the D16-2A Panthers of Everglades Prep.
Thursday, the boys play again at home against undefeated district opponent Palmer Trinity (3-0) at 6 p.m. Home soccer games are played at the Marathon Community Park, seeing as how the field at Marathon High School was destroyed during September’s Hurricane Irma.
The Lady Fins soccer girls (1-0) play at home Thursday at 4 p.m. against the Falcons of Palmer Trinity (4-1).
Coach Kelley Struyf said the girls won their first game at Archbishop Coleman Carroll on Nov. 14 with an 8-0 shutout. Florida High School Athletic Association rules say the game is called if there are eight or more goals by one team in the second half.
“We have a lot of young players so we’re looking to fix on some of the things we need to work on,” she said of Thursday’s home game.
The girls weightlifting team will not have another meet until Dec. 4, when it hosts Gulliver Prep School at 4 p.m.
