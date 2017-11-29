Canes, Conchs clash in girls basketball

The Canes and the Conchs go to the hoop Thursday in the first of a home-and-away series between the Florida Keys girls basketball rivals.
Coral Shores High’s Hurricanes host the game at 4 p.m. at the Tavernier gym.
The Lady Canes were outscored by St. Brendan in their regular-season opener, 55-45. Results from a scheduled Tuesday game at Miami’s Sports Leadership Academy were pending.
Key West makes its regular-season debut against Coral Shores. The Lady Conchs lost a preseason exhibition to Marathon High, 37-25. Coral Shores and Key West meet again in a Dec. 19 rematch in Key West.
The Lady Canes follow the Key West game with a 4 p.m. Friday home game against visiting Lake Worth Christian.
Soccer
After more than a week without a soccer match, Coral Shores’ Lady Canes return from Thanksgiving break by squeezing three games into a four-day span.
Two of the three opponents carried undefeated records earlier this week.
Results from Coral Shores’ Tuesday trip to face local rival Key West High were pending at deadline. The Canes went into the contest at 1-2. Key West (0-2) was seeking its first win.
Coral Shores then plays a home match in Tavernier against Westminster Christian (2-0) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a 6 p.m. Friday game against visiting Lake Worth Christian (5-0).
The Hurricane soccer boys (1-0) get back into game action with a 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 home match Tuesday against visiting Keys Gate Charter in their first game since a win over Pinecrest Prep on Nov. 17.
