Season off to winning start for Marathon basketball boys

Marathon High School’s basketball boys started the season off with a win Tuesday against Class 5A Ransom Everglades (1-2), 47-35.
“It was the first time we’ve beaten Ransom at their place in over 19 years,” said coach Kevin Freeman.
The District 8-4A Dolphin boys got off to a rough start with a “flurry of turnovers in the first quarter,” he said, adding the boys were down 14-10 at the end of the first quarter but turned up the defensive pressure during the second quarter.
“We led 38-29 at the end of the third quarter. We didn’t shoot very well all game and hopefully that was due to first-game jitters, but we were really proud of how we played defense,” Freeman said.
Another nine points in the final quarter sealed the 47-35 win for Marathon. Sophomore point guard Steven Hernandez had 10 points, eight of them in the second half including back-to-back three-pointers. Jamal Qualls had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Jackson McDonald had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Thursday, the boys won 61-21 against district opponent Everglades Prep School (0-1).
“I thought our defense played really well and were able to get some steals off of our press and get some easy baskets early,” Freeman said. “Once we get early steals, the team really picks up the defensive pressure and everyone wants to be a part of it.”
Qualls had 23 points, McDonald had 11, Hernandez had eight and Tommy Kirwan had six.
Friday night, the boys went up against district rival Palmer Trinity School (3-0) with results too late for press time.
“Palmer is always good, so this will be a good test for us and see where we are and what we need to work on in order to become better,” Freeman said prior to the game.
Lady Fins
Tuesday, the Marathon Lady Fins (0-1) lost on the road to the Class 2A Victors of Miami Christian School, 58-19.
“Turnovers killed us in this game,” said coach Teresa Konrath. “We had 20 turnovers. Miami Christian is a very strong team with two excellent outside shooters and their inside game is built off a solid 6-foot post.”
Cecily Ozbun had six points and six rebounds, while Ranisha Charles had six points and seven rebounds. Leta Ricart had four points and two rebounds Micah Farrell had three rebounds.
“We will use games like this to build skills as individuals and as a team,” Konrath said.
The girls played Friday against district opponent Palmer Trinity School (1-2) with results too late for press time. Today at Marathon High School, the Lady Fins host 3A Lake Worth Christian School (3-1) at 11 a.m.
