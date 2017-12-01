Shutout loss caps off week for Marathon soccer boys

Three straight nights of play had the District 16-1A Marathon High soccer boys (1-3) exhausted Thursday, capping off the week with a 3-0 shutout loss to district rival Palmer Trinity (6-0) at Marathon Community Park.
“It was a hard-fought game, being our third game in three nights,” said Marathon coach Jeff Cox. “The players started the game tired. Palmer came out and scored three goals in the first half, but we fought hard on every possession and played great team defense and were able to hold them scoreless in the second half.”
Angel Alvear played like a stud in goal, Cox said.
“As a team, we learned lessons this week that will serve us well in the remainder of the season,” he said.
The boys host District 16-2A Everglades Prep (3-3) at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, to which they lost 8-5 Wednesday at home.
“After getting in a 3 to 0 hole, their competitive juices started flowing and our offense started to get moving. The team fought hard the entire game but the deficit we faced on the scoreboard was just too big,” Cox said. “We are very proud of that fact that the players never gave up and played hard to the final whistle.”
Alan Martinez had one goal, assisted by Mathias Trujillo who also had one goal. Jimmy Gimeranes had a hat trick and an assist, while Luke Hoffman had one assist.
Tuesday at Miami Community Charter, the Marathon boys lost to the independent Lions, 5-3.
“We started the game very flat — it seemed as if everyone had eaten too much turkey and stuffing during Thanksgiving break,” Cox joked.
The Dolphin boys were down 3-0 at half time, but made a few changes going into the second half and were able to tie the game 3-3.
“It was a very competitive game. Luke Hoffman really anchored the defense that is still growing as a unit,” Cox said, adding Angel Alvear had a superb game in goal.
Miguel Avena, Gimeranes and Martinez each had one goal Wednesday. Angelberto Alvear had one assist.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments