Dolphins No. 13 Georgia Gatchel hustles toward the Falcons’ net during her first of two goals Thursday at home against Palmer Trinity. Katie Atkins Keynoter

Local Sports

Soccer Lady Fins lose to Palmer

By Katie Atkins

December 01, 2017 02:26 PM

The Marathon High soccer girls (1-1) couldn’t pull off a win Thursday against District 16-1A rival Palmer Trinity (8-1), but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

For the Marathon girls having played just one game prior to Thursday’s 5-3 loss, they put up a good fight against the Falcons, said stand-in coach James Murphy.

“I think there’s a big difference that this was Palmer’s ninth game and the Lady Fins’ second game,” he said.

The Falcons had two goals early in the first 40-minute half. With about 10 minutes to go in the half, forward Georgia Gatchel had her first of two goals off an assist from Annie Gracie.

Gatchel’s second goal tied the game at 2-2 about 20 minutes into the second half, but it didn’t take long for Palmer to make a comeback on a free kick to make it 3-2. With about 14 minutes to go in the game, a penalty kick made it 4-2 for the Falcons, which scored again six minutes later when the Lady Fins lost control of the ball.

With about two minutes left, Marathon sixth-grader Rain Banks made it 5-3 with her first varsity goal.

“After it was 5-2 and these girls were still fighting — this team has some fight in them,” Murphy said. “I think they came together as a team. Even though it was a loss, their heads are high.”

Today at the Marathon Community Park, the Marathon High girls host the District 11-1A Defenders of Lake Worth Christian School (6-0) at 1 p.m.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

