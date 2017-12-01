Lady Canes overtake Conchs in Keys girls soccer

Five straight goals, including two penalty kicks, powered Coral Shores High to a 5-1 victory in Tuesday's girls soccer rivalry match at Key West High.
The Lady Conchs scored first but the Hurricanes (2-2) owned all the goals from there, spoiling the home debut of new Key West head coach Tom Bellingham.
“Key West plays a physical game,” said Coral Shores head coach Pat Fazio, noting the Canes scored their first and last goals on penalty kicks.
After Key West took the early lead, Coral Shores “started playing better about 10 minutes into the game,” Fazio said. “Then we had a lot of great combination passing and moved the ball fairly well in a hard-fought Keys schools battle.”
The last score came on a penalty kick by Coral Shores sophomore captain Kyla Catarineau as time ran down. Catarineau eluded three defenders on her attack before being fouled by two Conch players in the box. She drilled the PK into the net corner.
Catarineau also scored the Canes’ second goal, on a through-ball from Emma Lovell. She returned the favor on a pass to Lovell, “who ran to the moving ball and finished with an excellent shot,” said the coach.
Coral Shores logged its first score on a penalty kick by Erin Rodberg, who was fouled in the box on a breakaway down the right wing. Defender Allie Adler started the play with a pass to Isabella Bolivar, who fed Rodberg.
A 3-1 halftime score stood up for about 25 minutes as the Keys squads matched attacks but failed to find the net.
Bolivar, a sophomore speedster, broke the second-half deadlock with a shot into the side panel after crisp passing by Lovell and Mia Ruiz.
The island squads meet again Jan. 12 in Tavernier. Coral Shores was scheduled to play Westminster Christian and Lake Worth Christian in matches earlier this week (results pending). The Lady Canes travel to Gulliver Prep on Thursday.
Boys play at home
Coral Shores' boys soccer team, having not played a regular-season match since Nov. 17, hosts three games this week.
The Canes (1-0) take on Keys Gate Academy in Tavernier at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then stay home to face Westminster Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday and Westland High of Hialeah at 4 p.m. Friday.
