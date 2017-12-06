Double loss for basketball Lady Fins

A lack of experience and confidence led to a loss Friday night for the Marathon High Lady Fins basketball girls (1-3) at Palmer Trinity School.
The District 8-4A rival Falcons (3-2) ended the game 28 points ahead, 60-32.
“We missed several easy layups and uncontested shots,” coach Teresa Konrath said. “Experience and confidence is part of the performance and right now we’re lacking in both areas.”
Ranisha Charles controlled the defensive boards, she said. Sophomore Leta Ricart had 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Alyiah Headen had six points, three rebounds and one steal, while Ranisha Charles had six points, 11 rebounds and two steals.
“We were 14-65 from the field,” Konrath said, adding conditioning is “definitely a factor in the game.”
“We need to run more in practice,” she said.
Saturday at Marathon High School, the Lady Fins hosted 3A Lake Worth Christian School (5-1), losing 58-21. Konrath did not return calls by press time.
The girls play at home Thursday, hosting the undefeated Victors of Miami Christian School (4-0) at 4 p.m. Friday, the girls are on the road to Island Christian School for a 5 p.m. game against the Eagles.
Soccer
Saturday at the Marathon Community Park against the District 11-1A Defenders of Lake Worth Christian School, the Marathon High soccer girls (1-3) lost, 1-0.
Thursday, the District 16-1A soccer Lady Fins host the district opponent Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms (2-1) at 4 p.m. Friday the girls are on the road to Miami for a matchup against district rival Palmer Trinity School (8-1) at 4 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments