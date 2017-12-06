‘Lack of intensity’ ends in loss for Dolphin hoops

The Marathon High School basketball boys (2-1) ended a two-game winning streak Friday night at Palmer Trinity School, losing 58-47 to District 8-2A opponent Falcons (4-0).
“It was our third game in a row that we got off to a slow start, trailing 17-9 at the end of the first quarter. We didn’t come into the game with the intensity I hoped we would have and we turned the ball over a lot,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman.
The boys picked it up in the second quarter and didn’t allow Palmer any field goals in the that quarter — only five points from the free-throw line — and led 23-22 at halftime, he said. After halftime, Marathon turned the ball over a lot and could not find a rhythm on offense.
“We only scored four points in the third quarter. Palmer was up 37-27 after three quarters and began to run a stall offense at the beginning of the fourth,” Freeman said.
Jamal Qualls scored 10 of his game high 23 points in the fourth quarter but Palmer made enough of its free throws to sustain the lead and win the game.
“Jamal and Dequian Youngblood got in foul trouble early so their minutes in the second half were very limited,” Freeman said.
Junior Jackson McDonald had six points and 11 rebounds while Thad Goodwin had four points and a rebound.
“We have a tough week coming up,” Freeman said.
Tuesday, the boys went up against the Panthers of Everglades Prep (0-1) with results too late for press time. Thursday, the boys host the Hurricanes of Somerset Academy South Homestead (1-1) at 6 p.m. Both are district opponents. Friday, the boys are on the road to Miami for a game against the District 7-4A Owls of Archimedean Academy (0-3) at 6 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments