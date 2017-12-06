Lady Canes can’t find touch in two soccer losses

A promising Coral Shores High girls soccer squad gained some hard experience in two straight losses.
The Lady Canes (2-4) scored first against visiting Lake Worth Christian but struggled from there as the Lady Defenders pulled out a 4-2 decision Friday in Tavernier.
“We kept trying to get back in the game in the second half but our first touch on the ball was not good enough to win,” said Cane head coach Pat Fazio. “We still have some work to do to improve and hope the girls stay focused.”
Senior Lexi Gautier scored both goals for the Canes, the first on a spinning shot from 10 yards out after taking a pass from Mia Ruiz. The Canes drew within one goal at 3-2 in the 36th minute when Gautier waded into a scramble in front of the Defenders’ net and scored on a rebound.
Lake Worth finished the scoring with a minute remaining.
Against an unbeaten Westminster Christian squad Thursday, the Canes were off their game in a 3-0 loss to the Warriors.
“We had a few starters not feeling very well but I felt we still had a few good moments individually, as well as a team,” Fazio said.
“But we couldn't control our first touch on the ball and didn't string together many passing combinations,” he said. “If you can't control the ball, you’re going to have a hard time scoring many goals.”
The Lady Canes travel to Gulliver Prep on Thursday. The next home match is 7 p.m. Dec. 15 against St. Brendan.
Coral Shores’ boys (1-0) play at home against Westminster Christian in a 5 p.m. Thursday game in Tavernier. Westland High of Hialeah visits for a 4 p.m. Friday game.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
