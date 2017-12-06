Lady Canes swamp Key West in first Coral Shores hoop win

A young Lady Cane basketball squad scored its first win of the early season Thursday, dispatching local rival Key West High, 53-18, Thursday at Coral Shores High.
With 17 points, freshman guard Lucia Rodriguez nearly outscored the rebuilding Conchs by herself. Rodriguez also delivered five assists and made five steals. Sophomore standout Lexy Brito connected for 14 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven steals.
“I was very happy with the way the girls played from the start,” Coral Shores head coach Pat Meyers said. “They played really aggressive and controlled the basketball.”
Natalie McCormick (two steals, two rebounds) and Karena Betancourt (three assists) each scored seven points. Elise Jordan contributed on both ends with six points, five steals and four rebounds.
The Canes (1-2) host Ransom Everglades today and Immaculata-LaSalle on Friday. Both games tip off at 4 p.m. at the Coral Shores gym.
Coral Shores battled undefeated Sports Leadership Academy (6-0), falling 63-43, Nov. 28 in Miami. Rodriguez hit a trio of 3-pointers in her team-high 11 point game.
Senior Bella Oliver stood out in the front court, leading the Canes with seven rebounds while scoring six points. Jordan scored nine points with four rebounds.
