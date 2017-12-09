Marathon High’s Robert Gonzalez (left) and Jimmy Gimeranes (right) go up for a header during Tuesday night’s home game against Everglades Prep.
Marathon High’s Robert Gonzalez (left) and Jimmy Gimeranes (right) go up for a header during Tuesday night’s home game against Everglades Prep. Katie Atkins Keynoter
Marathon High’s Robert Gonzalez (left) and Jimmy Gimeranes (right) go up for a header during Tuesday night’s home game against Everglades Prep. Katie Atkins Keynoter

Local Sports

Double win for Marathon soccer boys

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

December 09, 2017 09:13 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

The Marathon High soccer boys (3-3) capped off a winning week at home Thursday, defeating District 16-1A opponent Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms, 7-1.

“The team came out firing on all cylinders on both ends of the field,” said Marathon coach Jeff Cox. “On the offensive end the passing has been a work of art. The defense had another solid game and truly relied on each other for help.”

Rodrigo Avena had two goals, one of which was assisted by freshman Raven Banks. Banks had one, assisted by Mathias Trujillo on a corner kick. Jimmy Gimeranes had two goals, one assisted by Alan Martinez on a corner kick and the other assisted by Miguel Avena. Martinez also had a goal.

Tuesday, the boys hosted the District 16-2A Panthers of Everglades Prep Academy, winning 5-1.

Robert Gonzalez had a goal assisted by Rodrigo Avena. Gimeranes had two goals, assisted by Trujillo and Miguel Avena. Trujillo had two goals, one unassisted and one assisted by Logan Neller.

“After a tough week last week that saw us play three games in three nights, the team made some changes and rebounded with a great team win against Everglades Prep,” Cox said. “It was an outstanding team effort on both sides of the ball.”

Monday, the Dolphin boys are on the road to Homestead for a 4 p.m. game against the district opponent Hurricanes of Somerset Academy South Homestead (3-1-1).

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

    An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday.

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed 1:12

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed
Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West

View More Video