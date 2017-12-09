Double win for Marathon soccer boys

The Marathon High soccer boys (3-3) capped off a winning week at home Thursday, defeating District 16-1A opponent Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms, 7-1.
“The team came out firing on all cylinders on both ends of the field,” said Marathon coach Jeff Cox. “On the offensive end the passing has been a work of art. The defense had another solid game and truly relied on each other for help.”
Rodrigo Avena had two goals, one of which was assisted by freshman Raven Banks. Banks had one, assisted by Mathias Trujillo on a corner kick. Jimmy Gimeranes had two goals, one assisted by Alan Martinez on a corner kick and the other assisted by Miguel Avena. Martinez also had a goal.
Tuesday, the boys hosted the District 16-2A Panthers of Everglades Prep Academy, winning 5-1.
Robert Gonzalez had a goal assisted by Rodrigo Avena. Gimeranes had two goals, assisted by Trujillo and Miguel Avena. Trujillo had two goals, one unassisted and one assisted by Logan Neller.
“After a tough week last week that saw us play three games in three nights, the team made some changes and rebounded with a great team win against Everglades Prep,” Cox said. “It was an outstanding team effort on both sides of the ball.”
Monday, the Dolphin boys are on the road to Homestead for a 4 p.m. game against the district opponent Hurricanes of Somerset Academy South Homestead (3-1-1).
