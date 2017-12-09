Marathon soccer girls tie with Somerset

Thursday was good practice for the Marathon High soccer girls (1-3-1) prior to their Friday rematch against District 16-1A rival Palmer Trinity School (8-1).
The Lady Fins, who played the Falcons of Palmer Trinity last week and lost 5-3, have been improving their game.
Thursday’s home game against the district opponent Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms was a 1-1 tie.
“In the first half, we saw some things that need improvement and definitely improved on them in the second half,” said coach Kelley Struyf.
Georgia Gatchel had the only goal for the Lady Fins. Sixth-grader Rain Baker had a goal as well, but it was taken back after she was called for being offsides.
Prior to Friday’s away game in Miami at Palmer, Struyf said she would be down a few starters.
“That’s disheartening, but I’m super excited to see what the girls can do,” she said.
Monday, the girls travel to Somerset Academy South Homestead for a 2 p.m. game against the independent Hurricanes (1-3).
