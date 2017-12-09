Brittany Smollett gains control of the ball during Thursday night’s home game against Miami Christian School.
Local Sports

Losing streak continues for Marathon hoops girls

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

December 09, 2017 09:15 AM

Playing teams with more experience has led to a streak of losses for the Marathon High basketball Lady Fins (1-5).

The girls hosted the undefeated District 8-2A Victors of Miami Christian School (4-0) Thursday night, losing 55-20. At halftime, the score was 31-8.

“We are making gains in some areas, but we are still turning the ball over too much,” said Marathon coach Teresa Konrath. “I think the lack of experience among the players has a huge impact on the performance of the team.”

Last week, after losing 58-21 to 3A Lake Worth Christian School and 60-32 against District 8-4A rival Palmer Trinity, Konrath said the girls needed to run more in practice and work on confidence.

Friday, the girls were on the road for a 5 p.m. game against district opponent Island Christian School with results too late for press time. Tuesday, the girls go to Tavernier for a 6 p.m. game against the Lady Canes (2-4) of Coral Shores High.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

