Tommy Kirwan shoots for two of his eight points during Thursday night’s home game against the Hurricanes of Somerset Academy South Homestead. Katie Atkins Keynoter
Local Sports

Marathon hoops boys bounce back with double win

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

December 09, 2017 09:15 AM

The Hurricanes of Somerset Academy South Homestead proved to be an equal opponent for the Marathon High basketball boys Thursday night at home.

It was a back and forth with the District 8-4A opponent Hurricanes (2-2), who the Dolphins beat last year “pretty handily,” said coach Kevin Freeman, and again Thursday, 67-53.

“They have really improved and it was a really good basketball game. Their guards were really quick and in the first half really found the gaps and were able to convert on a number of easy baskets,” Freeman said.

The Dolphins led 22-20 after the first quarter and 40-29 at halftime.

“We played really well offensively in the second quarter, outscoring them 18-9 with five Dolphins in the scoring column. In the second half, Somerset never got closer than eight points behind and I thought we really did a better job of controlling the tempo,” Freeman said.

Jackson McDonald recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Qualls had 15 points, two rebounds and four assists. Steven Hernandez had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Dequian Youngblood had 10 points, Tommy Kirwan had eight and Thad Goodwin had seven.

Tuesday at home, the boys played the Panthers of Everglades Prep, winning 72-26.

“It was a good bounce back win for us after our loss to Palmer Trinity [last week],” Freeman said. “It was our second time beating Everglades in a week.”

The boys traveled to Archimedean Academy in Miami Friday night for a game against the District 7-4A Owls (0-4) and play at home today at 1:30 p.m. against the 4A Bulldogs of Riviera Prep (1-1).

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

