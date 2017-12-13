Winning weekend for Marathon hoops boys

Hard work on both ends of the court paid off for the Marathon High basketball boys (6-1) Saturday at home against Riviera Prep (2-2), said coach Kevin Freeman.
Against the District 7-4A Bulldogs, the District 8-4A Dolphins won 88-73 — their fourth win of the week.
“We came out ready to play,” Freeman said, adding the boys got off to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter with four players scoring, including 10 points from sophomore point guard Steven Hernandez. “We really moved the ball around well on offense and took really good shots. We lead 49-28 at halftime, our most points we’ve scored in a half all season.”
The Bulldogs outscored the Marathon boys by seven points in the third quarter but the Dolphins still led 61-47.
“They cut it to 12 a couple of times, but senior guard Thad Goodwin really sealed the win for us as he went 9-10 from the free-throw line,” Freeman said. “This was a great team win for us as four of the starters scored in double figures, as did Goodwin off the bench.”
The Dolphins shot 63 percent from the field and 17 of their 30 baskets came off assists.
“This was a long week for us and to be able to go 4-0 was really impressive,” Freeman said.
Hernandez had 20 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Jamal Qualls had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Tommy Kirwan had 12 points. Dequian Youngblood and Goodwin each had 11.
Friday night in Miami, the Dolphins played District 7-4A Archimedean Academy and won 71-23.
“We were leading 19-5 after the first quarter and 42-15 at halftime. Jamal Qualls scored 13 of his game high 26 points in the first half and was perfect from the free-throw line for the game at 7 for 7,” Freeman said.
A running clock in the third quarter due to a Florida High School Athletic Association rule gave the starters a chance to rest. Cameron Leonard made his first three-pointer of his career during the game and the boys were able to “work on some new stuff and able to change defenses,” Freeman said.
Qualls had 26 points, Leonard had 11 and Hernandez had eight.
The Dolphins host county rival Coral Shores (1-4) tonight (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. This weekend, the boys travel to Miami to play in a holiday tournament at Palmer Trinity School.
