Cane soccer team edges Conchs to stay unbeaten

A score in the 75th minute Monday carried Coral Shores High’s unbeaten boys soccer team to a narrow 4-3 decision in Monday’s hard-fought contest over Florida Keys rival Key West High.
The Conchs scored first but the Canes (5-0 overall, 4-0 in district) evened the score just before halftime on a Tom Nelson score from a Billy Butler cross pass.
Bryan Placencia scored early in the second half but the Conchs rallied for two straight goals and took a 3-2 lead. Placencia nailed a free kick in the 60th minute to tie the game, and the Canes moved ahead when Brayan Rojas scored on a Zack Webb.
With the score at 4-3, the Canes worked to keep the offensive pressure on, said head coach Jorge Bosque. “We weren’t going to put everything on our defense,” he said.
Goalie Josh Prince and Alex Jordan also turned in strong efforts against Key West, Bosque said.
The Hurrcanes have been on a run, last week defeating Westland of Hialeah, 2-0; Westminster Christian, 3-2; and Keys Gate Academy, 3-0.
Girls split two
Coral Shores’ girls soccer team went from boom to bust in two games last week.
The Lady Canes (3-5) blanked local rival Marathon High in a 6-0 shutout Dec. 5 at home, then were baffled in an 8-0 road loss at Gulliver Prep (5-2) Thursday.
Coral Shores unloaded on the winless Dolphins, with sophomore captain Kyla Catarineau scoring a three-goal hat trick. She also delivered an assist.
Head coach Pat Fazio liked a goal where Catarineau stole the ball from a Dolphin defender, “then ripping a 25-yard shot into the back of the net.”
Speedy sophomore Isabella Bolivar scored twice. On one goal, she collected a through pass from sophomore captain Emma Lovell and ran through the Marathon defense to hit a shot into the side panel.
Senior captain Lexi Gautier scored the first goal of the match and made an assist. “Coral Shores was led by its three captains, along with stronger play from the underclassmen,” said the coach.
“Everyone came out strong and never quit,” said Natalie Dixon, who nailed an ideal corner kick that led to a Catarineau goal.
Fazio was less pleased with the lack of scoring in the lopsided loss at Gulliver.
“I’m not sure what to say about that one,” he said. “We dominated ball control a big part of the game, and the girls seemed pretty happy with the teamwork. But we gave up eight goals.”
Coral Shores takes on Florida Christian in a 4 p.m. home match today, then hosts St. Brendan for a 7 p.m. Friday game.
Note: The Dec. 5 match against Marathon replaces a Dec. 20 game with the Dolphins listed on an earlier schedule. Coral Shores travels to Marathon on Jan. 16.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
