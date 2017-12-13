Dolphin soccer teams lose on the road

Against District 16-1A opponent Somerset Academy South Homestead, both the Marathon High boys and girls soccer teams lost Monday.
The Dolphin boys (3-4) had two early goals but couldn’t pull off a win after the Hurricanes (4-1-1) scored three goals in the second half to make it a 3-2 win.
“This was a tough loss, but as a team we played a solid game,” said coach Jeff Cox. “Certain aspects of the game were out of our control and that contributed to the final score.”
Alan Martinez and Miguel Avena had goals for Marathon.
The Lady Fins (1-4-1) lost 4-2 to the Somerset girls (3-3), which was a bit of a disappointment for coach Kelley Struyf. She said the Hurricane girls have improved their game and she was surprised to see them beat her team.
“A lot can happen in a year,” she said, adding Helena Hanley had her first two career goals for Marathon Monday.
Both boys and girls soccer teams were supposed to play Tuesday at the Marathon Community Park against Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll, but the games were rescheduled for Jan. 11.
Thursday, the Lady Fins play the Bulldogs of Riviera Prep (0-6) at 4 p.m. at the park. The Dolphin boys play Riviera Prep (5-3) at 6 p.m., also at home.
