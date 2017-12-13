Canes, Dolphins take it to court

A Florida Keys basketball rivalry takes the Marathon High School court at 6 p.m. today with Coral Shores High headed south to take on the formidable Dolphins (6-1).
The Hurricanes of Coral Shores stood at 2-2 following Monday’s 67-49 win over Somerset Academy Silver Palms (2-1).
“We finally put 32 minutes together,” Cane head coach Jarrod Mandozzi said. “It was a great team win with strong defense and rebounding, leading to a well balanced offensive attack.”
“Big men Connor Rhyne, Tim Orr and Robbie Prosek dominated the paint in the half court, combining to score 21 while playing stellar defense.”
Starting guards Juan Fleita (17 points) and Elijah Woods (22 Points) directed the fast-break attacks. “Juan was huge for us,” said the coach, “scoring many of his points off steals.”
The Hurricane boys notched the season’s first varsity victory with reserves and younger players shouldering the load in a 57-35 win at Redland Christian Academy Dec. 4.
Giovanni Torres, a freshman moved up from JV for the game against the small-school Falcons, made nine steals to go with his 16-point game.
Junior Alberto Rodriguez, a varsity reserve, hit three long-range shots as part of his 15-point effort. Senior guard Brandon Rowland directed the offense and scored eight points.
Junior front-court players Robbie Prosek and Valente Reynoso led the Canes in rebounding.
Cane head coach Jarrod Mandozzi rested his regular varsity starters on a “well-deserved night off.”
“I was glad to see leadership from some of our non-starting upperclassmen,” Mandozzi said. “It’s always great to see some of the young guys that we called up from JV step up.”
The Canes dropped a 49-39 decision to Ransom Everglades on Friday. Woods scored a team-high 20 points.
Girls win two
Winning two straight games last week leveled Coral Shores High’s girls basketball record at 3-3.
The young Lady Canes went into overtime to edge Ransom Everglades, 42-40, last Wednesday in Tavernier.
Cane freshman Riley Dobson collected a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points against the visiting Raiders. Sophomore Lexy Brito scored six points to go with her eight rebounds and four steals. Freshman guard Lucia Rodriguez led the Canes in scoring with 12 points.
Coach Pat Meyers’ squad followed that with a dominating 58-37 victory Friday.
Rodriguez rang up a team-high 15 points to go with her four assists. Sophomore Natalie McCormick dropped in a trio of 3-pointers for her nine-point game. Senior Bella Oliver grabbed seven rebounds to go with her four-point game.
Elise Jordan and Brito (six rebounds) each scored seven points. Karina Betancourt and Dobson were right behind with six points each. The consecutive wins came after falling to visiting Lake Worth Christian (7-2) , a District 7-3A finalist last season, 50-31, Dec. 1.
Rodriguez hit for 10 points with Dobson and Brito each scoring five.
