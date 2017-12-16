Lady Canes edge hoop Dolphins

The Lady Canes of Coral Shores High held off a challenge from Florida Keys rival Marathon High in Tuesday’s close 36-33 girls basketball game in Tavernier.
Coral Shores freshman guard Lucia Rodriguez scored a game-high 18 points as the Canes improved to 5-3 on the regular season. Riley Dobson and Lexy Brito each chalked up six points for Coral Shores, and Karina Betancourt hit for five points.
The contest provided a glimpse of future potential as both Keys squads take the court with a crew of young starters.
“We had many opportunities to win this game but our shots would not fall,” Marathon coach Teresa Konrath said. “This team is young and inexperienced. When they decide to turn their energy level to 100 percent, these girls play well.”
Aliyah Headen led the Lady Dolphins with 12 points to go with her four rebounds.
“Our shooting percentage improved and we ended up with 28 rebounds,” Konrath said. “Ranisha Charles is keeping us in the games with her rebounds.”
Charles grabbed eight boards and scored six points at Coral Shores. Brittney Smollett also had eight rebounds, with four points. Leta Ricart scored scored seven points with six boards.
Coral Shores hosts Colonial Christian at 4:15 p.m. Monday, then to Key West High for a 4 p.m. start in the last game of 2018. Games resume Jan. 9 after holiday break.
Marathon’s girls head south to Key West for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game, after a Monday game at Palm Glades Prep.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments