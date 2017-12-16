Cane soccer teams sweep doubleheader against Patriots

A 6-0 victory over visiting Florida Christian moved Coral Shores High’s boys soccer to a 6-0 record Wednesday.
The Hurricanes were scheduled to play St. Brendan on Friday before this week’s home matches against Everglades Prep at 4 p.m. Monday and Marathon High at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“This is a very well-balanced team that plays together and they’re playing big time, ” said veteran Cane head coach Jorge Bosque. “There are no superstars, just guys who work hard and play as a unit.”
Brayan Rojas scored the Canes’ goal against Florida, taking an assist from Alex Jordan. Rojas later delivered an assist to teammate Bryan Placencia, who ended with two goals against the visiting Patriots.
Charlton Augustus, Billy Butler and Maxwell Potter each scored solo goals in the district game. Josh Prince turned another sterling performance in goal before Charles Drebenstedt came in for late relief to preserve the shutout.
Girls win No. 4
Coral Shores’ Lady Canes blanked Florida Christian, 2-0, in Wednesday’s other part of the soccer double-header with the Patriots. The shutout brings the girls’ season slate to 3-3 in district and 4-5 overall.
“As a team, we had some more good passing combinations and a few great opportunities to score but missed on our shots,” said head coach Pat Fazio. “ We played well and we keep improving on our passing.”
Sophomore Isabella Bolivar got the Canes on the scoreboard, drilling a shot over the Patriot goalie’s head after a pinpoint pass from senior Alexis Rainwater. Sophomore Kayla Catarineau kept the ball low to score the second goal on an assist from Bolivar.
Fazio commended the play of sophomore Marlie Cakans, who got her first start as a field defender due to injuries to regulars Emma Lovell and Allie Adler.
Cakans “performed very well, making some very good defensive stops and passes from the back,” said the coach.
Makaela Sowder, who split time in goal with Madeline Chilton, also is out with a hand injury.
The Lady Canes go into holiday break after a 3:30 p.m. Thursday home match against Keys Gate Charter. Results from a game earlier this week against St. Brendan were pending.
