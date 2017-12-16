Dolphins dominate Canes in rivalry game

A Florida Keys basketball rivalry Wednesday between Marathon High and Coral Shores High ended with the Dolphin boys (7-1) dominating, 66-47.
But the independent Hurricanes (2-5) proved to be a good matchup for the District 8-4A Dolphin boys, who are on a winning streak. Both teams got off to a good start and the game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter.
“We played a little bit better defense in the second quarter and Jamal Qualls scored nine of his game-high 22 points in the second, including a breakaway dunk,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. “We led 31-23 at halftime.”
Coral Shores kept it close during the third quarter, hitting a three-pointer.
“But we had five players score that period and were able to extend the lead to 45-34 after three. We started to wear them down in the fourth and made some easy baskets and lengthened our lead,” Freeman said, adding the boys shared the ball well.
The Dolphins had a team total 14 assists, including five by Dequian Youngblood. Jackson McDonald scored a season-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds.
“Tommy Kirwan is starting to heat up a little and hit two big three-pointers in the second half. Dequian also had 12 points to go along with his five assists and pulled down eight rebounds,” Freeman said.
For the Hurricanes, Connor Rhyne had his best game of the season with 15 points to go along with a strong rebounding and defensive performance, said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi.
“The score doesn’t do our game justice tonight,” Rhyne said. “We played hard and just needed some more scoring. I am excited for our rematch in February.”
“I give Marathon credit — they’re a heck of a team,” Mandozzi said of the rival team which scored over 100 points in a matchup last season. “They really took it to us last year, so I think we surprised them a little hanging with them as well as we did, but we know we could have played much better.”
The Dolphin boys traveled to Miami for a holiday tournament at Palmer Trinity Friday night with results too late for press time.
They return home Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game against the Tides of Gig Harbor, Wash. (3-2).
Staff writer Kevin Wadlow contributed to this report.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
