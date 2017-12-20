Marathon hoops boys lose to rival Palm Glades

Marathon High School’s basketball boys were looking to get revenge on the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep (6-5) Monday night in Miami, but couldn’t pull off a win against the team that ended their season last year.
A three-point loss for the Dolphins (9-2) against the District 8-4A Eagles, 50-47, broke Marathon’s winning streak Monday, but there’s no rest for the weary according to coach Kevin Freeman.
The Dolphins had Sunday off after what Freeman called a success at the Palmer Trinity School holiday tournament Thursday through Saturday. It was the Eagles, who ended Marathon’s season during a district semi-final game last season, the Dolphins wanted to beat.
The boys were 2-1 in the tournament, beating the 8A Gators of Barbara Goleman High Friday, 72-67, and the Sabres of St. Brendan Saturday, 47-31. The loss was to an IMG Academy team, 64-62.
“We feel like we had a successful weekend and learned a lot about our team. We still have some things we need to work on but we are headed in the right direction,” Freeman said prior to Monday’s game.
Tuesday, the Marathon boys returned home to play the Tides of Gig Harbor, Wash., (2-5) with results too late for press time. Thursday, the Dolphins are on the road for a 7:30 p.m. game against the District 16-5A county rival Conchs of Key West (2-5) to end the first half of the season.
Lady Fins
The Lady Fins (2-7) broke their losing streak Monday, going up against Palm Glades Prep and winning 60-30.
“It was definitely a team effort, as we had four people in double digits in scoring,” said coach Teresa Konrath.
Aliyah Headen led the team with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. Brittany Smollett, Daylie Labrada and Cecily Ozbun each had 10 points and Leta Ricart had nine. Micah Farrell had four points.
“The team is beginning to take on the responsibilities of their position. Aliyah Headen has been moved to the point-guard position. Leta Ricart was moved to the three to open her up for more shooting and the ability to drive,” Konrath said. “This game allowed all players to get playing time for development. I am please with their play but we still have a lot of work to do.”
The Lady Fins play at Key West (1-7) Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
