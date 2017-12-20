Marathon soccer boys lose in shutout

Marathon High School’s soccer boys were “simply outplayed by a good team” Monday night in Miami, said coach Jeff Cox.
The Dolphins (3-5) lost to the District 16-1A opponent Bulldogs of Riviera Prep, 4-0.
“Our boys fought hard on defense, led by Luke Hoffman, who played another strong game in the center of the defense,” Cox said, adding Angel Alvear played great in goal and had 16 saves. “Rodrigo Avena again played an outstanding all-around game at multiple positions doing whatever he could to help the team.”
On the other hand, the Marathon Lady Fins (2-4-1) defeated the lady Bulldogs (2-7) Monday night, 6-0. Coach Kelley Struyf could did not say by press time who scored Marathon’s goals.
Both teams were on the road Tuesday night at Homestead for matchups against Somerset Academy South Homestead boys and girls teams.
“We are going to learn what we can from Monday’s loss and look forward to playing Somerset Silver Palms,” Cox said of the Tuesday matchup.
The Stallions (0-5), a team the Dolphin boys defeated handily earlier this month 7-1, are a district opponent.
The Lady Fins tied 1-1 with the Stallions Dec. 7, a team it beat 8-0 last season.
