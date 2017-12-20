Basketball Canes seek to keep streak going

Winning three out of their last four games, Coral Shores High’s boys basketball Hurricanes aim to send out 2017 with a strong outing Thursday at Keys Gate Charter.
Coral Shores (4-5) beat Gig Harbor High, a Washington state squad playing its way through the Florida Keys, in a 57-45 contest Monday. Point guard Elijah Woods nailed two early 3-pointers as the Canes raced out to a 17-2 lead over the Tides in the first quarter.
Woods, a veteran senior, ended with a game-high 27 points. Cane head coach Jarrod Mandozzi said Woods did an exceptional job “leading the attack, and making sure the Canes were in the right spot offensively and defensively to control the game.”
Forward Connor Rhyne scored 13 points and controlled the boards with rebounding and defense, said the coach.
The victory over Gig Harbor (2-5) made it two straight wins for the Canes, who topped Brito Private, 63-52, Friday in Tavernier.
Coral Shores answered Brito’s hot outside shooting — the Panthers (5-3) hit seven of 10 treys in the first half and 13 for game — with muscle play down low.
Rhyne scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half. Forward Tim Orr netted 10 points and Robbie Prosek added some key late buckets.
Woods drilled a late 3-pointer to cap his 15-point game. “A dagger,” said the coach.
“I was confident that our shots would start to fall and if we kept pushing the tempo and attacking inside so we could wear them down,” Madozzi said.
Tanaris Walker came off the bench to provide needed rebounds that led to fast break chances.
Girls win big
On a young Lady Cane squad, senior Bella Oliver came up big with a 12-point first quarter as Coral Shores rolled past Colonial Christian, 62-11, Monday. Oliver ended with a game-high 14 points.
Rebecca Galvan scored 10 points as the Canes improved to 6-4, headed into Tuesday’s scheduled game at Key West High (results pending).
Lorena Perez, Elise Jordan and Lucia Rodriguez each scored six points as Coral Shores coaches rotated freely against Colonial. Eleven of the 14 players on the Hurricane roster scored.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments