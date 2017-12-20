Soccer Canes move to 7-1 with win over Panthers

The boys soccer Hurricanes of Coral Shores High wasted no time in bouncing back from the season’s first loss.
The Canes improved to 7-1 with Monday’s 3-1 victory over visiting Everglades Prep at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium. Coral Shores endured the first blemish of the winter campaign in a 2-1 loss to St. Brendan on Friday.
“Our guys played well in a hard-fought game,” Cane head coach Jorge Bosque said after the match with the visiting Sabres.
“We had opportunities but they scored one more then us,” he said.
After a scoreless first half, the Sabres scored back-to-back goals in the middle of the second half. Brayan Rojas, a junior forward, got the Canes on the board after an assist from midfielder Billy Butler.
“With three minutes left, we had an opportunity to tie on cross from Zack Webb and took multiple shots on goal,” Bosque said. The Sabres “made great saves.”
The coach was less pleased after Monday’s first half, when Everglades’ Panthers (4-9) managed to tie the score at 1-1 after a scramble in front of the Cane net just before halftime.
Butler scored an early Coral Shores goal on a well-placed cross from Charlton Augustus.
With goalie Josh Prince and the field defense tightening in the second half, senior midfielder Bryan Placencia scored both the Cane goals of the second half.
Rojas got an assist on the Placencia’s first score from 18 yards out. Butler then delivered “an on the spot cross” assist for the team’s final score.
The Canes return from holiday break on Jan. 12, against visiting Key West High. A match originally scheduled today with Marathon High has been moved to Jan. 25.
Girls play Thursday
Coral Shores’ girls soccer team takes on District 16-2A for Keys Gate Charter in Tavernier at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the last match before holiday break.
The Lady Canes (4-6 overall, 3-4 district) were outscored, 5-1, by St. Brendan (8-4) in a loss Friday.
“We had many good opportunities to score with 12 shots” on the St. Brendan goal, said head coach Pat Fazio, “but only netted one goal.”
Isabella Bolivar rifled a shot at the Sabres’ net that struck the crossbar and rebounded to Kyla Catarineau, “who was crashing the front of the net and finished the shot,” said the coach.
“As a team, we still need to work on controlling the ball and passing to our own players more consistently,” Fazio said. “Hopefully we get there soon because we have given away too many goals with poor passing.”
Senior Alexis Rainwater kept up the pressure with attacks on the St. Brendan goal but the Sabres defended well. “Alexis had a strong game,” Fazio said. “I was impressed with her aggressiveness.”
Erin Rodberg provided solid support on the wing as an emerging standout. “It gives me great comfort, seeing Erin cross the ball so well with both her right and left foot,” Fazio said.
