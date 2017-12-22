Lady Fins take home a victory over Key West

In a show of the “best team effort” so far this season, according to coach Teresa Konrath, the Marathon High Lady Fins took home their third basketball win of the season Thursday night, defeating Key West.
The District 8-4A Marathon girls (3-7) won 47-35 over the county rival 5A Conchs (1-8).
“My high scorer was Aliyah Headen,” Konrath said. “She had 18 points, six rebounds and one assist.”
Behind Headen was Lita Ricart with 11 points, a rebound and six assists.
“That’s huge because that’s where Aliyah got her points from,” Konrath said. “We had Lita in a different position that we’ve been trying to get her into all year and she stepped up. If she’s not scoring, she has her hand in scoring with assists.”
Brittany Smollett had eight points and five rebounds and Ranisha Charles had six points and four rebounds.
Smollett has “stepped up and taken the post position and is utlizing her talents under the basket,” Konrath said, while the teamwork between Ricart and Headen has become very obvious on the court.
The girls will have some time to rest over Christmas break, but will be working on passing and fundamental skills at practice prior to a road game Jan. 9 at Riviera Prep against the District 7-4A Bulldogs.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments