Dolphin hoops boys end first half of season with loss

Ending the first half of the season with a loss to county rival Key West High was not what the Marathon High Dolphin boys had planned.
Thursday night at their annual winter matchup prior to Christmas break, District 8-4A Marathon lost 84-79 to the 5A Conchs.
“We were down 20 points in the third and came back and cut it to four,” Dolphin coach Kevin Freeman said in a Facebook post. “It was a tough loss, but the team came together tonight and fought for each other.”
Marathon stands at 9-3, Key West at 4-5.
Freeman said his boys need to work on free throws. “But we are getting better every day and things are looking up,” he said.
Tuesday, after playing several road games last week, Marathon returned home to play the Tides of Gig Harbor, Wash., (2-5) and lost 58-47.
“They were a pretty solid team with a good low post player and great guard play. We trailed 17-11 after the first but fought back in the second quarter and were down only one point at halftime 23-22,” Freeman said.
In the third quarter, the Tides hit a couple of three-pointers and led 39-35.
“We had to start fouling to put them on the line and to give them credit, they made their free throws. We just couldn’t find any rhythm offensively and got into a slow tempo,” Freeman said.
Jamal Qualls had to sit out because he’s nursing an ankle injury. With him in, the game may have had a different outcome, Freeman said.
Steven Hernandez had 14 points and two rebounds. Jackson McDonald had eight points and three rebounds and Thad Goodwin had nine points and a steal.
After Christmas break, the boys will travel to District 7-4A Riviera Prep School on Jan. 9 for a 6:30 p.m. game against the Bulldogs.
