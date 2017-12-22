Lady Canes ring in a 10-0 soccer win

A 10-goal scoring fest by Coral Shores High’s soccer Lady Canes on Thursday made short work of their last match of 2017.
The Canes finalized their District 16 season record at 4-4 with the 10-0 mercy-rule win over visiting Keys Gate Charter.
Senior captain Lexi Gautier fired three early goals into the Keys Gate net for the first hat trick of her career.
Isabella Bolivar contributed two assists on Gautier’s goals, one on a cross and another off a rebound. Marley Cakans and Bolivar made assists on Kyla Catarineau’s two scores. Bolivar also scored off a pass from Catarineau.
With the Canes able to shift positions, Mia Ruiz moved up from field defense to boot the first two goals of her varsity career. “It’s fun to be able to grow as a team and have every one there supporting each other,” Ruiz said.
Erin Rodberg eluded a Knight defender and hit an unstoppable shot past the beleaguered Keys Gate goalie. Rodberg also made an assist.
Alexis Rainwater scored her first goal of the year, off a Gautier assist.
The double-digit scoring in the shortened game was the most productive offensive output of the Coral Shores (5-6 overall) campaign, which resumes Jan. 10 with three non-district matches before the state playoffs.
Cagers fall
Coral Shores’ boys basketball team hit a third-quarter drought in Thursday’s trip to Keys Gate Charter, costing them a 71-50 loss.
The Canes (4-6) were still in the game at halftime, trailing 36-28. But Keys Gate rang up a 25-5 advantage in the third quarter. Coral Shores returns from holiday break with a Jan. 11 home game against Schoolhouse Prep.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
