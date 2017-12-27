Cane pitcher signs with Polk State

Jake Curry, a Coral Shores High senior, will continue his baseball career at Polk State College in Winter Haven.
The 6-foot-5 Curry “has the ideal body type to become a very effective pitcher,” Polk State head coach Al Corbeil said in a statement. “We are very excited about getting Jake. He brings a lot to our program.”
Curry, expected to anchor the Hurricane pitching rotation in 2018, said he picked Polk over several other college programs.
“Polk State is a junior college where you play for two years and then move on to a four- year university to play,” he said. “This seemed to be the best fit for me.... It gives me a chance to develop as a player and student before transferring to a bigger university.”
He considered offers from Barry University and Flagler College, among others.
Polk State finished the 2017 season ranked No. 13 in Division 1 of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Curry has a solid academic record and has been named to the All South Florida Baseball Conference honors team twice. His focus on the diamond includes games with the Canes Baseball Academy in Miami and SWFL Baseball.
Curry’s “passion for his sport, his work ethic, his goal-setting and his commitment to that goal provide a blueprint for every participant in our athletic department,” Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russell said.
