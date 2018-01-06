Half-marathon marks 20 years

Runners from all over the globe are expected to take over the streets of Key West in the 20th annual Key West Half Marathon and 5K, set for Jan. 14.
“Because it’s a special milestone, we will sell out,” Barbara Wright, event founder and co-director, said. “We really encourage people to sign up soon to lock in their space.”
Cost to enter the half-marathon (13.1 miles) is $120. For the 5K (3.1 miles), the fee is $55. Race headquarters is the Half Shell Raw Bar, 231 Margaret St.
Several things have been added for the first time, including long-sleeve tech shirts guaranteed for each participant and increased number of of musicians on the race course. The post-race part will include live music, free beer and food and raffles for various things, including Caribbean trips.
Competitor Magazine ranked the race second in its 25 “Can’t-Miss Half Marathons” this year. It was listed among many long-standing and well-established races such as the San Francisco Half and the Alamo 13.1 in San Antonio.
Last year, thousands of runners hailed from countries such as Slovakia, the Bahamas, Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Canada, Denmark, Germany and the UK, plus all 50 U.S. states.
The half-marathon begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 and follows a course through Old Town. The 5K starts half an hour later.
Awards await the first- through third-place male and female finishers in five-year age groups ranging from 9 and under to 75 and over, as well as the top overall competitors and those in the masters divisions.
For a full schedule and other information to register, visit keywesthalfmarathon.com.
