Marathon High teams back from break

After a lengthy Christmas break with some practice mixed in, Marathon High sports teams were back in action Tuesday with both boys and girls soccer teams playing at home.
The Dolphin soccer teams were set to host the county rival District 16-2A Conchs of Key West at the Marathon Community Park with results too late for press time.
The Marathon girls (2-4-2) fell to the Conchs (2-7) 3-1 before Christmas break, while the boys (4-6) also lost to the Conchs (2-9) in a 1-0 shutout.
Today, the boys host the District 16-1A opponent Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School for senior night at 6 p.m. at the Marathon Community Park.
The Marathon teams play at home again Thursday with the girls starting at 4 p.m. against the independent Lions of Miami Community Charter. The boys play at 6 p.m.
The District 8-4A Marathon basketball boys (9-5) and girls (3-7) were on the road Tuesday to Miami for games against the District 7-4A Bulldogs of Riviera Prep. They return home Friday with the Lady Fins starting at 4 p.m. against the District 7-4A Bulldogs of Archbishop Carroll High. The Dolphin boys play at 7 p.m.
