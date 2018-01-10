Local Sports

Canes go to mat for first home wrestling meet

By Kevin Wadlow

kwadlow@keynoter.com

January 10, 2018 09:13 AM

The 2018 wrestling team at Coral Shores High introduces itself to Upper Keys fans with a Friday home tri-meet.

The Canes, working under coach Joe Biondoletti, take on Westminster Christian and Riviera Prep at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tavernier school. Admission is free.

Typically, the Cane wrestlers spend most of the winter season competing at out-of-town tournaments with just a single home meet. Coral Shores headed south to Key West on Dec. 12 to take part in the first-ever state District 16-A Duals Tournament.

Key West’s Conchs dominated the team event with a first-place finish. Coral Shores, with several weight-class gaps this season, finished behind Pinecrest Prep and Westminster Christian in the four-squad tournament.

Zack Rodriguez went 2-1 at 120 pounds for the Canes, falling only to Key West veteran Seth Torres. Rodriguez recorded three takedowns before Torres scored a second-period pin. “Zack had a solid match,” said the coach.

Coral Shores junior Avery Caceres at 195 also went 2-1 in his wrestling tournament debut. “That’s a standout,” Biondoletti said. “Most kids win only a couple of matches in all of their first year.”

Caceres’ tae kwon do training with local instructor James Johnson seems to have given him a head start, said Biondoletti.

Cane wrestlers Brandon Norman, a junior, and senior Joey Haroun each picked up one victory in their three matches at Key West.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Key West Holiday Parade 2017

    Key West held its annual Holiday Parade on Dec. 2, with dozens of floats and entries lining the streets and finishing on Duval.

Key West Holiday Parade 2017

Key West Holiday Parade 2017 1:02

Key West Holiday Parade 2017
One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed 1:12

One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed
Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

View More Video