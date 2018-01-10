Canes go to mat for first home wrestling meet

The 2018 wrestling team at Coral Shores High introduces itself to Upper Keys fans with a Friday home tri-meet.
The Canes, working under coach Joe Biondoletti, take on Westminster Christian and Riviera Prep at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tavernier school. Admission is free.
Typically, the Cane wrestlers spend most of the winter season competing at out-of-town tournaments with just a single home meet. Coral Shores headed south to Key West on Dec. 12 to take part in the first-ever state District 16-A Duals Tournament.
Key West’s Conchs dominated the team event with a first-place finish. Coral Shores, with several weight-class gaps this season, finished behind Pinecrest Prep and Westminster Christian in the four-squad tournament.
Zack Rodriguez went 2-1 at 120 pounds for the Canes, falling only to Key West veteran Seth Torres. Rodriguez recorded three takedowns before Torres scored a second-period pin. “Zack had a solid match,” said the coach.
Coral Shores junior Avery Caceres at 195 also went 2-1 in his wrestling tournament debut. “That’s a standout,” Biondoletti said. “Most kids win only a couple of matches in all of their first year.”
Caceres’ tae kwon do training with local instructor James Johnson seems to have given him a head start, said Biondoletti.
Cane wrestlers Brandon Norman, a junior, and senior Joey Haroun each picked up one victory in their three matches at Key West.
