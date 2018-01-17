Brito scores big as Lady Canes get win No. 8

Lexy Brito tore into the first Coral Shores High’s girls basketball games of the new year with 34 points in a two-game span.
Brito notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Canes beat Braddock High, 53-36, in Miami last Wednesday. The sophomore also picked off five steals against Braddock (5-8) and hit three shots from behind the arc.
Natalie McCormick scored 12 points as the Canes improved to 8-4, pending a game earlier this week against Princeton Christian. Freshman point guard Lucia Rodriguez delivered a nice stat line with nine points, five steals and four assists.
Brito also led the Canes in scoring with 14 points in a close 50-48 loss to Palmer Trinity (4-4) Jan. 9. She also grabbed 11 boards. Rodriguez added 11 points while Karina Betancourt and McCormick each scored seven points. Bella Oliver and Riley Dobson combined for 16 rebounds.
Head coach Pat Meyers’ Lady Canes played at Ransom Everglades Wednesday, and at Florida Christian on Thursday. Details of those games were pending at press time Thursday afternoon.
